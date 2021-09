Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players on the planet and he is also an NBA champion. In fact, the vast majority of his brothers are NBA champions as well, with Thanasis taking home a title with the Bucks last season. As for Kostas, he won a chip just a couple of years ago with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he just so happened to be the first Antetokounmpo to win a championship.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO