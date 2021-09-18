CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's kids test positive for COVID-19

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL0vn_0bzvWGvg00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two of California Governor Gavin Newsom's children tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the office of the governor said on Friday.

Erin Mellon, the spokesperson for the governor's office, said Newsom, his wife, and their other two children have since tested negative for coronavirus.

The two children who tested positive have not been identified.

Politico reported that Gov. Newsom's four children are under 12 and are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC guidelines.

The Newsom family is reportedly continuing to follow all COVID protocols as cases of the virus continue to surge across the state.

The announcement comes only days after Newsom handily defeated an effort to recall him that was partly driven by the impact of the pandemic.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Covid
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy