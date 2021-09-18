Resurfacing Planned For Phoenix Street In South Haven
Crews will be working on Phoenix Street in South Haven in the coming weeks. The city engineer says a resurfacing project starts Monday. Phoenix Street will be resurfaced between 73rd Street and 71.5 Street. The work will also include a new bicycle path along the north side of Phoenix from 73rd Street to Veterans Boulevard. The work starting Monday will be done in stages to allow for lane closures while keeping the road open to traffic with at least one lane in each direction. The work is scheduled to take about five weeks.www.983thecoast.com
