CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Resurfacing Planned For Phoenix Street In South Haven

983thecoast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews will be working on Phoenix Street in South Haven in the coming weeks. The city engineer says a resurfacing project starts Monday. Phoenix Street will be resurfaced between 73rd Street and 71.5 Street. The work will also include a new bicycle path along the north side of Phoenix from 73rd Street to Veterans Boulevard. The work starting Monday will be done in stages to allow for lane closures while keeping the road open to traffic with at least one lane in each direction. The work is scheduled to take about five weeks.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Schedules Road Resurfacing for West Carroll Street

Osceola County has announced tentative resurfacing on Monday, September 27th through Thursday, September 30th. West Carroll Street: 800 feet west of John Young Parkway to 1,200 feet west to end of County maintenance. Work will be performed daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Schedules may vary based on weather...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Jamestown Sun

Street closure planned for southwest Jamestown

Street closures are planned for southwest Jamestown beginning Monday, Sept. 27, according to the city engineer's office. Street closures are planned for the south frontage road of 17th Street Southwest between 8th and 12th Avenue Southwest. Seventeenth Street Southwest will remain open. Closures will vary as construction progresses. Construction work...
JAMESTOWN, ND
braintreema.gov

Route 37/South Street Traffic Signal Installation

On Tuesday, Sept. 28 the Town of Braintree and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be holding a public meeting to discuss the upcoming installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Washington St. (Route 37) and South St, which is owned by the State. The meeting will be held remotely on Zoom at 6:00 pm.
BRAINTREE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Haven#North Side#Phoenix Street
hometownsource.com

Weekend closure planned for Highway 47/Ferry Street resurfacing in Anoka

Highway 47/Ferry Street north of Highway 10 in Anoka will close around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, for repairs and resurfacing between Highway 10 and Bunker Lake Boulevard, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. During the closure, traffic will detour on Highway 10, Bunker Lake Boulevard/County Road 116 and...
ANOKA, MN
hudson.oh.us

Resurfacing of E. Main Street Begins Week of September 20

The resurfacing of East Main Street between is scheduled to begin next week. Work will not take place on Saturdays. Traffic will be maintained, but expect delays. See the anticipated schedule of work below. Monday 9/20 or Tuesday 9/21: Milling of E. Main Street from just south of Aurora Street...
HUDSON, OH
tworivertimes.com

Plans Proceed for Roadway Improvements in Fair Haven’s Loop

FAIR HAVEN – Earlier this summer, Fair Haven faced backlash from some residents after officials suggested the town utilize a $350,000 grant to install sidewalks along the north end of Hance Road in “the loop.”. Some suggested that sidewalks would be an unnecessary feature in the already safe, bucolic neighborhoods...
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Road Closure on 28th Street South Begins Thursday

(Fargo, ND) -- Beginning Thursday, September 16th, 28th St. S.(Gateway Dr. S.) will close at 13th Ave. S. The closure is a part of the 13th Ave. S. Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation project and is expected to be in place for up to two weeks. The 13th Ave. S. CPR project is currently in phase one, which is between 25th St. and 28th St. Phase one is expected to take up to ten weeks.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Beloit Daily News

Street resurfacing contract under budget, more projects added for this year

BELOIT—Bids for the City of Beloit’s most recent slew of street resurfacing have come back under budget, which will allow additional projects to be added to the roster of upcoming construction. The Beloit City Council approved a bid by Rock Road Companies for $674,969 for street resurfacing that was much...
BELOIT, WI
yourvalley.net

Phoenix ahead of schedule of street pavements, to start on some residential streets

The city of Phoenix is ahead of schedule repaving hundreds of miles of arterial streets in the city and is beginning to repave small sections of residential streets. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists.
PHOENIX, AZ
panolian.com

City plans work on 7 streets

Batesville’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen have identified seven streets in the city limits that will be improved with either standard overlays and microseals, or ground up and repaved, this fall. The list was chosen from a study the city commissioned last year that ranked the condition of every public...
BATESVILLE, MS
CBS Miami

Crews To Demolish Remains Of FIU Bridge That Killed 6 In Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two columns from the horrific bridge collapse that killed six people three years ago will be removed next week. “Once the demolition is done, then we are going to go back and finish the survey,” FDOT Project Manager Humberto Gomez said. The plan from FDOT, FIU and their partners is to completely rebuild. But first, they need to clear away the land. “The decision was made to go with the traditional design bid build method,” he explained. Unlike the prior plan, where design and building happened closer together and took less time for construction, this one will take likely another year. “And...
MIAMI, FL
WSJM

South Haven Council Approves Rezoning To Prepare For Apartment Complex

The city of South Haven has taken a step forward with a residential development planned for the former Overton factory site on Elkenburg Street. During a Monday meeting of the South Haven City Council, a rezoning of the property at 229 Elkenburg from light industrial to multi family residential was approved. Chicago-based Habitat Company is looking to build an apartment complex there. Some residents at the meeting expressed concern about contamination that could be at the former factory. City Manager Kate Hosier said remediation of that would be part of the project.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plan to bring light rail to west Phoenix might be getting a reboot

Roughly two years after the Phoenix City Council scuttled a proposed light rail line in west Phoenix, it’s looking like the plan might be getting revived. Some quick background: In 2015, Phoenix voters approved a whopping $31 billion in funding to invest in transportation infrastructure, ranging from bike lanes to frequency bus routes, as part of a plan called Transportation 2050. Included in that was funding for an additional 42 miles of light rail track and stations, including a line to west Phoenix. The idea was to extend the existing light rail line on Camelback Road west past Grand Canyon University at North 35th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
Valley News

San Jacinto Street resurfacing advertised for bid

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors authorized the advertisement for the bid of a contract to resurface San Jacinto Street. The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Sept. 14, set a bid opening date of Oct. 6 for proposals. The action also accepted the plans and specifications for the East Hemet project and found that the resurfacing is categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. San Jacinto Street will be resurfaced for approximately 1.5 miles between Thornton Avenue to Florida Avenue contingent upon the City of Hemet approving the portion of the bid within the Hemet city limits. The county’s general plan classifies San Jacinto Street south of Stetson Avenue as a local road, and San Jacinto Street north of Stetson Avenue is classified as a secondary highway. Th.
HEMET, CA
hometownsource.com

Champlin plans future street projects

The city of Champlin is planning its street and utility improvement projects for 2022. Currently, they are planning projects in these areas:. • Lakeside Trail, Parkside Drive, and Hillside Trail. • Elm Creek Parkway. Both projects are currently in the preliminary design stages, according to the city’s Facebook page. Neighborhood...
CHAMPLIN, MN
nny360.com

Water situation in Lowville has improved and 9 streets will be resurfaced

LOWVILLE — With village tank levels finally up over 15 feet, the water “emergency” has been downgraded to a “watch” until it can get back up to full. Village Superintendent Paul Denise said over the past three weekends he and his crew have cleaned three out of four of the filters that clean the water, making filtration go much faster.
LOWVILLE, NY
themunchonline.com

7th Street South 7th Street South

Minutes to the Pentagon, Pentagon Row, Army Navy Club, Fort Myer, Crystal City, Clarendon, Ballston, Rosslyn, Shirlington, Falls Church, Baileys Crossroads, 7 Corners, Shirlington, Skyline area, Alexandria, & DC. Features: Private entrance, 2 bedrooms and a den, full size kitchen, full size washer / dryer, dining area, living room, closets.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy