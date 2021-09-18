2022 Top 40 Recruit Terrance Arceneaux Commits to Houston

Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed 2022 top ten recruit and top three small forward Chris Livingston. The Wildcats continue to add “one and done” talent to reload each year. Last year was not an ideal season for the program, but that has not discouraged the five-star talent from committing. Calipari has continued to prove he is one of the best options when it comes to making it to the NBA.

