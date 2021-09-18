2022 Top 40 Recruit Terrance Arceneaux Commits to Houston
Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars have received the commitment of top 40 recruit and top 15 small forward Terrance Arceneaux. Houston has proved itself as a top basketball school and should continue to attract top 50 players in recruiting classes. Head Coach Kelvin Sampson landing more talented recruits should further lanch the Cougars into NCAA Championship contention. Arceneaux held offers from other programs like the Baylor Bears, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Texas Longhorns.defpen.com
