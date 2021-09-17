Strong Defensive Effort in Match One, Three Attackers in Double-Figures in Match Two Headlines Opening Matches at the GATA Challenge
STATESBORO, Ga. – Facing back-to-back matches for the first time during the 2021 season, USC Upstate nearly pulled off the perfect afternoon on the opening day of the GATA Challenge. Behind its defense in match one, Upstate opened with a sweep of Mercer before seeing a comeback bid spurred by three players with double-digit kills fall short as the Spartans earned a split on the tournament's opening day.upstatespartans.com
