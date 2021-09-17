CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Strong Defensive Effort in Match One, Three Attackers in Double-Figures in Match Two Headlines Opening Matches at the GATA Challenge

upstatespartans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESBORO, Ga. – Facing back-to-back matches for the first time during the 2021 season, USC Upstate nearly pulled off the perfect afternoon on the opening day of the GATA Challenge. Behind its defense in match one, Upstate opened with a sweep of Mercer before seeing a comeback bid spurred by three players with double-digit kills fall short as the Spartans earned a split on the tournament's opening day.

upstatespartans.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOP

Virginia Tech apologizes for fan conduct at football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Officials at Virginia Tech are apologizing for a series of problems at the school’s opening football game last week, including long lines to get into the stadium and bottles being thrown in the stands and toward the players. The Roanoke Times reports fans endured long lines to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Successful Saturday leads to three wins in four matches

Winless in six matches entering Saturday' Belmond-Klemme Invitational, Iowa Falls-Alden returned home with three victories in four matches. The performance might be the confidence boost head coach Brook Tuttle was looking for, as the roster has continued to take baby steps toward improvement since the season started.
IOWA FALLS, IA
Daily Aztec

Volleyball drops two matches at SDSU/USD Invitational

San Diego State women’s volleyball is hopeful their early-season struggles won’t define the rest of their season. The Aztecs had two losses against UCLA 3-0 (17-25, 18-25. 13-25) and USD 1-3 (25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 18-25) at the SDSU/USD Invitational. The Scarlet and Black competed with ranked universities in the top...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gata#Attackers#Espn#The Gata Challenge#Spartans#Usc Upstate 3#Usc Upstate Volleyball#Alabama State 3#Usc Upstate 1#Upstate U Club
upstatespartans.com

Emma McElveen's 11 Digs Continues Streak of Six Matches with at Least One Spartan With a Career-High as Volleyball Wraps at the GATA Challenge

STATESBORO, Ga. – In its final tune-up before starting Big South Conference play next weekend, USC Upstate volleyball continued its streak of matches with at least one player recording a career-high or career-first, extending that stretch to six on the final day at the GATA Challenge. Closing the GATA Challenge...
SPORTS
Mendota Reporter

Spikers split two matches against old rivals

MENDOTA – The Mendota Spikers split a pair of Three Rivers Conference contests with old rivals Hall and Princeton at the MHS gym. The Spikers rolled to a 25-14, 25-17 triumph over Hall on Sept. 7. Marah Setchell and Reanna Brant provided nine and six kills, respectively, to lead the...
MENDOTA, IL
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Head To Maryland For A Three Match Swing

COLLEGE PARK, MD. — After opening home with a pair of wins, Columbia Volleyball returns to the road where they will take part in the Maryland Challenge, taking on Stony Brook (Sept. 17; 4 p.m.) before wrapping up the weekend against Akron (10:30 a.m.) and hosting Maryland (Sept. 18; 7 p.m.), in the final non-conference weekend of the season.
MARYLAND STATE
mercerbears.com

Mercer Drops Both Matches in Double Header

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 STATESBORO, Ga. – The Mercer Bears lost to both USC Upstate (3-0) and Georgia Southern (3-0) in straight sets. Set One (25-21) | The Bears got off to a slow start and the first set against the Spartans with their first three points given to them due to errors. (8-3). A kill from Brittany Major followed by a block and kill from Rayanne de Oliveira put the Bears within two, 8-6. The Bears and the Spartans traded a few points before the Spartans went on a 4-0 run putting them up by seven, 15-8. Later in the set, three straight kills from Taylor Lynch made it a three-point set, 17-14. Kills from Major, de Oliveira, and Mykole Morgan kept the Bears within two. Errors from the Spartans would tie the game at 20. Immediately after, the Spartans would to go on a 4-0 run before ending the set with a kill.
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ubbulls.com

Bulls Sweep Two Matches To Open Season

Box Score 1 BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's tennis team opened the 2021 fall campaign on Friday with a pair of 7-0 sweeps, defeating Niagara and St. Bonaventure at the UB Tennis Courts. In the first match against the Purple Eagles, the Bulls won all three doubles...
BUFFALO, NY
goldeneaglesports.com

Golden Eagles Volleyball Set for Three Matches this week, Including First Two Home Conference Matches Since 2019

The University of Minnesota Crookston Volleyball team will look to rebound this Tuesday night against Minot State following a weekend out west to Colorado that saw the Golden Eagles drop four matches, including a thrilling five-set match loss against CSU Pueblo. In fact, the two sets that the Golden Eagles took from the Wolves were the only two sets that they lost the entire weekend. It might not have resulted in a match win for the Golden Eagles, but taking two sets from a good team like CSU Pueblo could instill some confidence in the young Golden Eagles.
SPORTS
thenorthwindonline.com

Volleyball begins conference play with three home matches

It was a challenging beginning to the start of the season for the NMU Volleyball team, starting 3-5 in the non-conference after playing in two competitive tournaments. Five losses seem like a lot for the defending GLIAC champs for a team that didn’t come up short very often in the spring. One would think that if you didn’t factor in the different types of adversity that this team has had to persevere thus far. Senior libero Alli Yacko broke her collarbone in the preseason and is out for the year, junior setter Lauren Van Remortel hurt her ankle in the first tournament and missed the second one in Indianapolis.
SPORTS
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU VOLLEYBALL SPLITS TWO MATCHES AT WILDCAT CLASSIC

SDSU defeats Texas Southern before falling to Arizona. Against TSU, the Aztecs (2-9) maintained the upper hand in most statistical categories to help snap a five-match losing streak. SDSU out-hit the Tigers .255 to .049, blasting more kills (42-26) while owning the edge in digs (50-48) and team blocks (6.0 to 2.0).
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailyegyptian.com

Salukis lose first two matches of Redhawk Invitational

The Saluki Women’s Volleyball team lost both of their Friday matches at the Redhawk Invitational in Cape Girardeau. SIU played the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at 1 p.m, losing 3-1, and finished the night against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 7 p.m, losing 3-0 as well. Headlining Friday’s affairs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Gazette

CU defense ready to match the physicality of Minnesota offense

It’s only been two football games, but Colorado finds itself tied for fifth in scoring defense nationally. The Buffaloes were up to the challenge defensively last week against No. 5 Texas A&M, holding a talented Aggies offense to under 300 total yards, and just over 4 yards per play. Things...
MINNESOTA STATE
escalontimes.com

One Match, One Win For Lady Cougar Golfers

Traveling to play Linden at the par 36 Elkhorn course, Escalon’s golf girls wrapped up a 217-260 victory on Sept. 7. Low score came from Lucy Allbaugh, who carded a two over par 38 on the day to lead the Lady Cougars in the victory. Other scores were Gracie Bracco,...
ESCALON, CA
Buffalo State Athletics

Volleyball Goes 1-1 in Two Saturday Matches to Conclude Bengal Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y.— The Buffalo State dropped a hard-fought five set match against Alfred University, before defeating Wells College in four sets to earn a split of the Saturday matches of the 2021 Buffalo State Bengal Challenge. The Bengals finished the tournament at 2-1 after a three-set sweep of Houghton on Friday night. Liz Schultheis (Holley, NY/Brockport) and Samantha Coakley (Lockport, NY/Lockport) were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances throughout the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy