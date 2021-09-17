Strong Defensive Effort in Match One, Three Attackers in Double-Figures in Match Two Headlines Opening Matches at the GATA Challenge

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 STATESBORO, Ga. – The Mercer Bears lost to both USC Upstate (3-0) and Georgia Southern (3-0) in straight sets. Set One (25-21) | The Bears got off to a slow start and the first set against the Spartans with their first three points given to them due to errors. (8-3). A kill from Brittany Major followed by a block and kill from Rayanne de Oliveira put the Bears within two, 8-6. The Bears and the Spartans traded a few points before the Spartans went on a 4-0 run putting them up by seven, 15-8. Later in the set, three straight kills from Taylor Lynch made it a three-point set, 17-14. Kills from Major, de Oliveira, and Mykole Morgan kept the Bears within two. Errors from the Spartans would tie the game at 20. Immediately after, the Spartans would to go on a 4-0 run before ending the set with a kill.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO