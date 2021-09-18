CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteer Day planned At Grand Mere State Park

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a volunteer day at Grand Mere State Park near Stevensville this month. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says volunteers will remove invasive shrubs before they have a chance to spread across the dunes. Those who take part in this stewardship day will learn to identify honeysuckle, autumn olive and Japanese barberry while gaining hands-on experience in the removal of those invasives. The volunteer event will be on Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone’s advised to bring work or gardening gloves and to wear long pants. Insect spray containing DEET is also advised. To register or learn more, contact Emily Leslie at LeslieE1@Michigan.gov or 517-242-8760.

