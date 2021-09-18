Volunteer Day planned At Grand Mere State Park

It’s time to roll up your sleeves and give some “TLC” to your favorite state park as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ annual Volunteer Day. Over 20 state parks throughout the state have opportunities available to the public to help clean up and make improvements tomorrow. Lake Darling State Park is asking volunteers to help rebuild and repaint picnic tables. Lake Darling Park Manager Nick Young says with COVID-19’s impact on last year’s Volunteer Day he encourages everyone to lend a hand to help make necessary improvements this year, “Last year’s volunteer events didn’t really get to the size that we would hope for a normal volunteer activity. I guess you could call this a delayed volunteer event. The park could always use the help and we appreciate everyone who comes out and we’re thankful for everyone’s help.”

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO