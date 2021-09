History will get a chance to repeat itself in Joplin, for the sake of making the environment just a little bit better. Crews from the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. project are scouring the old Hoffmeister house on North Range Line Road for any materials and fixtures they can repurpose for the three houses they’re renovating: the Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers houses. So far, they’ve picked out the Hoffmeister house’s wood flooring, some cast-iron radiators and some window hardware, all of which can be reinstalled in one of the historic Murphysburg homes.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO