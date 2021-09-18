1 suspect arrested in fatal central Lawrence shooting; police still seeking 1 more

Lawrence police have arrested one suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in central Lawrence earlier this month, and they are still searching for another one. According to an email from police spokesman Patrick Compton, 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero was arrested on Friday night in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting death of Christian Talib Willis. Romero was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held on $1 million bond, according to the jail booking log.