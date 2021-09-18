CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina's President Reshuffles Cabinet After Political Crisis: Official

By AFP News
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina's president Alberto Fernandez announced a new cabinet on Friday in a bid to smother a political crisis that pitted him bitterly against his vice president this week after an electoral defeat in legislative primaries. The reshuffle came one day after Vice President Cristina Kirchner wrote Fernandez to demand one,...

