High school football: Edna Karr beats John Curtis Christian, denies J.T. Curtis win No. 599 in return following Hurricane Ida
Just getting back on the field was a win for all teams in southern Louisiana after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on early-season schedules in the area. Ida was the second strongest hurricane to strike the state on record behind Katrina in 2005. Wind damage, flooding and the loss of electricity made it impossible to begin the season on time in late August.www.maxpreps.com
Comments / 0