CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Energy issues continue to plague Sky in 33-point home loss to Aces

By Annie Costabile
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll week, Sky coach and general manager James Wade talked about the importance of his team showing up with the right energy. Despite having all of the pieces and a bench deeper than most in the league, the Sky have lacked intensity and consistency since the Olympic break. They started...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Riquna Williams
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Sky
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Kiah Stokes
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Anthony, Siakam, Beverley, Thomas, Warriors

Carmelo Anthony wanted to return to the Trail Blazers before signing with the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports writes. Anthony has spent the last two years in Portland but said that management never contacted him about a return. “No, not the way I thought. But honestly, I wasn’t expecting...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Wintrust Arena#Wings
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Rosas, Timberwolves, Gupta, Russell, Simmons, Noel

The primary reason for the dismissal of Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was due to “performance reasons,” one high-ranking Timberwolves source told Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. However, Rosas also had a “consensual intimate relationship” with another member of the organization, which made others within...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Sign Garrison Mathews To Training Camp Roster

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have added yet another guard to its training camp roster. Boston has reportedly signed free agent Garrison Mathews to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania. The move comes a short time after the Celtics reportedly invited former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono to training camp, which gets underway next week. Brad Stevens seems determined to bring in every available guard ahead of camp to boost competition on the floor. Mathews, 24, spent the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. He appeared in 82 games for the Wizards, including 24 starts last season. The 6-foot-5 guard hit 41 percent of his shots and 38.9 percent from three-point range during his career, averaging 5.5 points. Bringing in Mathews puts Boston’s training camp roster at 21, which is one over the NBA’s maximum. There is reportedly a chance that Luke Kornet will not be back in Boston, since the big man has yet to sign his Exhibit 10 deal with the team. Mathews would be eligible for a two-way deal with the Celtics, who currently has a pretty crowded depth chart at guard.
NBA
chatsports.com

Syracuse defense holds Rutgers to 17 points in home-opening loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. On the start of Rutgers’ fourth drive, the Syracuse defense pressured senior quarterback Noah Vedral. He faked the handoff to running back Isaih Pacheco, but SU’s McKinley Williams almost immediately made his way into the pocket, forcing Vedral to spin before Williams dropped him from behind at RU’s 25-yard line. Williams stood up and bowed, and the sack set the Scarlet Knights back 10 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Lebanon Reporter

Turnovers plague Cumberland in home-opening loss

This week’s open date is giving Cumberland’s coaching staff an opportunity to do some soul searching and hit a reset button on the still-young season. Three turnovers by Cumberland’s offense was too much for the defense to overcome as St. Thomas spoiled the Phoenix’s 10th home opener of the Nokes-Lasater Field era 34-6 Saturday afternoon.
CUMBERLAND, IN
reviewjournal.com

Aces to honor franchise legend Monday in home finale

She already has plenty of fond memories of Las Vegas, ranging from her playing days with Colorado State in the WAC tournaments to her coaching days at the NBA’s Vegas Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs. Come Monday afternoon, Becky Hammon will have another memory to cherish. The one...
NBA
Plumas County News

Ace of Ace’s competition continues

Twenty-three players competed in the final Ace of Ace’s Qualifier on Sept. 16. The qualifiers were: Low Gross, Renee Miller (103); and, Low Net, Cathy Churchill (73). The game of the day was Bingo, Bango, Bongo, in which the player can earn a point for: On the green in fewest points (ties each get one point); closest to the pin; and, first in the hole. Flight 1 winners were: 1st place, M. Garrett (26 points); 2nd place, Cindy Hannah and Renee Miller, both with 22 points. Flight 2: 1st place, Cathy Churchill and Dee Walker, both with 15 points. The trick to winning in Flight 3 apparently was to have a winning first name. Flight 3 golfers 1st place, Cathe Franck, Kathy Kahlar and Cathy Macdonald, each with 21 points. One “chip-in” was made by Dottie Hattich.
GRAEAGLE, CA
edglentoday.com

Cougars Shut Out Evansville, Hand Purple Aces First Loss of Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Cougars had a mission to maintain the momentum they built on Thursday night - they accomplished that against one of the region's top programs, handing the Evansville Purple Aces their first loss of the season in a 2-0 decision on Sunday afternoon. SIUE firmly controlled the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kentucky New Era

Mental mistakes plague Colonels in loss

While the week off for the Christian County Colonels may have helped them get healthier but the break may have also caused them to lose a little focus. Some small disconnects from County allowed the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons to walk away with a 44-14 win over Christian County on Friday night.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
jammin1057.com

Aces Win Home Finale, Solidify Playoff Position

The Las Vegas Aces won their home finale on Monday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena, beating Dallas 85-75 behind 30 points from Kelsey Plum. A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Vegas, which clinched no worse than a number three seed for the upcoming playoffs and have a two game lead for the number two seed with two games remaining.
NBA
WNBA.com

Aces Rout Sky 103-70, Clinch Second Seed

CHICAGO — — Riquna Williams scored 22 points, Kelsey Plum added 20 and the Las Vegas Aces used a big run to close the first half to rout the Chicago Sky 103-70 on Friday night and clinch the second seed for the WNBA playoffs. Dearica Hamby added 17 for Las...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy