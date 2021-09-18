CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees Crush Five Home Runs in Shutout Win Over Cleveland

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HegUl_0bzvSemA00

NEW YORK — All year long, the Yankees have been playing close games.

In fact, after Thursday night's loss to the Orioles in extra innings, New York was tied with the Mets for the most games played determined by two runs or fewer (84) this season.

So when New York took a 2-0 lead over the Cleveland Indians into the bottom of the seventh on Friday night in the Bronx, it looked like more of the same from the Bombers. Could the bullpen hold on if the offense didn't add any insurance runs?

That's when the Yankees' offense woke up in a big way, scoring six runs in the next two innings to cruise to an 8-0 victory.

Joey Gallo was the star on Friday night, whacking two no-doubt home runs. His first of the night came in the second, a missile into the second deck in right off right-hander Zach Plesac.

The outfielder's second blast of the evening was a towering solo shot into the Yankees' bullpen in the eighth, going back-to-back with Giancarlo Stanton.

Gallo has now homered six times in his last six games with an at-bat, finally swinging a hot bat after an ice-cold start to his Yankees career.

Brett Gardner blew the game open in the seventh, sending a line drive over the short porch in right for a three-run shot to give New York a six-run advantage.

The only other Yankee to go yard during Friday's power barrage was right fielder Aaron Judge, who slugged his 35th long ball of the year in the fourth frame.

After six scoreless innings from Corey Kluber, who was facing his old team for the first time, the bullpen didn't falter. Michael King and Lucas Luetge combined to record the final nine outs with three hitless innings.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newsbrig.com

Francisco Lindor’s three home runs lead Mets to wild, chippy win over Yankees

Francisco Lindor silenced the Yankees in a manner even stronger than attempting to mock their whistling from the previous night. In his defining game since arriving to the Mets, the star shortstop already had two homers Sunday night when he stepped to the plate against Chad Green in the eighth inning. Then he launched another, bringing the Mets the lead and a Subway Series victory.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees bash five homers, Gerrit Cole solid in rout over Orioles

BALTIMORE — If the Yankees are going to complete their season turnaround and actually make the playoffs, they’ll have to finally beat up on the weak part of what remains of their schedule. They failed to do that when the Orioles visited The Bronx earlier this month and took two...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Lucas Luetge
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Michael King
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
chatsports.com

Cole Labors In Return, But Yankees Blast 5 Home Runs In Win Over Orioles

BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Aaron Judge started a five-homer barrage that backed Gerrit Cole, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night to win consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 1 and 3. Giancarlo Stanton, Luke Voit, Joey Gallo and DJ LeMahieu also went deep...
MLB
News-Herald

Corey Kluber pitches New York Yankees over Cleveland

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and the New York Yankees routed Cleveland 8-0 Friday night in the start of the team’s final series in the Bronx before it becomes the Guardians next season.
MLB
Newsday

Brett Gardner saves Yankees with two-run single in ninth in win over Orioles

BALTIMORE — Brett Gardner saved the Yankees from what would have been among their most crushing defeats of the season. Which is saying something. After reliever Chad Green, troubled by the long ball all season, gave up a two-out, two-run homer by Austin Hays in the eighth inning that put the Yankees behind by a run, Gardner’s two-run bloop single with one out in the ninth helped them take a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night in front of 10,402 at Camden Yards.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Bombers
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians hit four homers, score 7 runs in the fifth to maul Yankees, 11-3

NEW YORK -- Things did not start well for Aaron Civale and the Indians on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. DJ LeMahieu opened the first inning with a line-drive double to center field off Civale. The sound of ball leaving bat was reminiscent of the five home runs the Yankees hit Friday night in an 8-0 win. It also conjured memories of Civale’s last start, when he allowed seven runs on seven hits in three innings against Milwaukee.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Only Hit One Home Run With Men on Base

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Corey Kluber could not permit himself a stroll down memory lane. The two American League Cy Young Awards, the four postseasons and a World Series appearance—those would have to remain in the past. To indulge in such a moment at this crucial stage of the Yankees’ season, he said, would be “selfish.”
MLB
FanSided

Yankees’ Double-A team crushing Cleveland ace felt so backwards

On the one hand, the Yankees‘ minor leaguers seem to have some serious offensive mojo going, and have raked at every level from April through September. On the other hand: Aughhhhhh, the MLB team is insufferable. Let the kids play. Let the kids play against an MVP-level MLB ace. Apparently,...
MLB
WKYC

Error leads to 7-run inning, Cleveland Indians slow New York Yankees 11-3

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez's three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees 11-3 on Saturday to slow New York's playoff run. Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Reaches 30-home run mark

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-3 loss to Cleveland. Stanton went yard for the second straight day and for the fourth time in the past week, connecting in the seventh inning off reliever Bryan Shaw. It was the 30th homer of the season for Stanton, a plateau he had reached on five previous occasions in his big-league career. Stanton has turned it on at the plate over his past 30 games, slashing .313/.345/.661 with 12 homers and 24 driven in.
MLB
PIX11

Yankees rally to sweep Rangers, roll into Fenway showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres doubled home Joey Gallo for the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, Gary Sánchez followed with a two-run homer and the New York Yankees rallied past the Texas Rangers 7-3 to cap a three-game sweep before beginning a season-ending divisional gauntlet that will decide their postseason fate. The Yankees’ […]
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
366
Followers
518
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy