Heavy Fortinet favorite Jon Rahm misses the cut, Mickelson arm-locks to success, and Maverick buzzes the tower

Given that the grueling “super” season ended just two weeks ago, the frequency with which he played over the past month, and the looming Ryder Cup next week, it came as a mild surprise to see World No. 1 Jon Rahm in the field at this subdued season opener. This may be one of the best locales that the tour drops in on all year, but it’s wildly early and usually a field full of many rookies and journeymen looking to get a jump on FedEx Cup points at the start of a new campaign. The top player in the world showing up is rarely a guarantee, but there was Rahm this week and he started with Tiger-equse low odds and astronomical fantasy pricing up against this weaker field. But he’s going home early after rounds of 72 and 71 will put him two shots off the cut line.