Police arrest man in deadly Lawrence shooting near KU campus, looking for second suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a deadly shooting last week near the University of Kansas campus. Lawrence police said with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office they have arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero for suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Christian Willis, of Wichita.fox4kc.com
