Raptors fans, if you weren’t already hyped up for the upcoming NBA season (which we find hard to believe) then let Scottie Barnes himself hype you up!. Following an excerpt within the Players' Tribune by the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes shared how excited he was to join the Raptors squad, to represent Toronto, and just how eager he is to show the world he means business.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO