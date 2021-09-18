3D-Printed Sailing Boats
The Italy-based manufacturing company Caracol and the green tech business Nextchem have partnered to bring the world's first 3D printed sailboat to life. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2021, this boat was produced in one piece and is made using recycled materials. Dubbed the Beluga, the companies ditched traditional mold-based construction technologies for more advanced and innovative 3D technologies. The sailboat was erected using Caracol's proprietary robotic additive manufacturing system - which essentially built the sailboat's hull in one piece.www.trendhunter.com
