Guerrero hits 46th HR, but Twins hit 3 in row, top Blue Jays

Happy Sunday, Twinkie Town! Today, the Twins take on the Blue Jays in the final game of the series in Toronto. Luke Farrell (1-0, 1.31 ERA) will take the ball for the Twins, and José Berríos (11-8, 3.43 ERA) makes his first ever start against Minnesota. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way, but it’s gonna feel quite strange for me watching José face the Twins for the first time. After watching him pitch for the Twins for the better part of five seasons (and pitch quite well, at that,) it’s been hard to get used to seeing him in a Blue Jays uniform. Aside from the storyline of the Twins facing off against Berríos for the first time, it’s also worth mentioning that the Blue Jays offense has been on fire over the last several games, and the Twins pitching staff must cool them down if they want to win another series against a top contender.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO