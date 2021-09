MOAB, Utah— New documents released by the Moab Police Department in Utah outline what happened before a 22-year-old New York woman went missing. Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, went on a cross-country road trip in their white van, which they retrofitted for camping. They visited national parks in various places in the West. Laundrie came back to Florida, where the couple lives, with the white van but not with Petito. Click here for previous coverage.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO