Barra says GM plans 'substantial shifts' in its supply chain

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Co. is planning to revamp its supply chain as the pandemic-triggered chip shortage and rising demand for chip-intensive vehicles have demonstrated the need for an overhaul. The Detroit-based carmaker will make “substantial shifts” in its supply chain, chief executive officer Mary Barra said Friday in a live-streamed discussion...

CNN

How bad are supply chains? Costco is renting ships

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Costco (COST), home of the ultimate big box store, is not mincing words about what it's like to run a consumer business in the middle of a pandemic.
Detroit News

Ford CEO Farley calls for making EVs more affordable, bringing mining back to US

Making electrical vehicles affordable should be among the top priorities for automakers so that the average vehicle-buyer can purchase one, said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Co.’s president & CEO. “I’m deeply worried about the affordability,” said Farley Saturday during a discussion as part of the Detroit Homecoming VIII events, during...
Detroit News

Mercedes-Benz joins Stellantis battery joint venture

Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz will become an equal partner in Stellantis NV's battery manufacturing joint venture in Europe, making a move the companies say will accelerate research and development and more than double battery production capacity by the end of the decade. The automakers will each hold a third of the...
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
gmauthority.com

General Motors Inks Deal With Hertz To Provide More Loaner Cars To Dealerships

General Motors recently signed an agreement with Hertz to provide dealers with additional loaner cars as the global microchip shortage drags on. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Hertz will primarily focus on providing loaner vehicles to Chevy Bolt EV customers as General Motors grapples with massive battery recall. Per an unnamed GM spokesperson, Hertz will provide the additional loaner vehicles at the automaker’s current rate as an enhancement to the GM Dealer Courtesy Transportation Program.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

General Mills continues its pandemic-era growth despite inflation, supply chain pressures

General Mills Inc. is still riding the pandemic's tailwinds despite Wall Street's concern over inflation and higher supply chain costs. The company brought in $4.5 billion in revenue this summer — more than it did during summer 2020 — surprising investors. Its biggest gains last quarter, announced Wednesday, were in pet food, and convenience stores and food service as people got out of their houses to travel and dine following widespread vaccination against COVID-19.
just-auto.com

GM CEO hints at chip supply chain changes

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra has said the automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain to help cope with the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. “We’re going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain,” Barra said in an online...
michiganradio.org

Auto industry woes grow, and it's about more than microchips now

Things just keep getting worse for the U.S. auto industry. Plant shutdowns because of a severe shortage of computer microchips are now happening for other reasons. "It has moved into all kinds of materials, transportation delays, it has moved into the labor shortage," said Alix Partners Managing Director Dan Hearsch. "Many things that we expected to have been resolved by now — not the least among them COVID itself."
dcvelocity.com

Advancing women in supply chain

What can the supply chain industry do to attract, promote, and retain more women throughout its ranks—especially at the highest levels of an organization? That was the key question posed to a panel of industry experts on the second full day of CSCMP EDGE 2021, being held this week in Atlanta. Moderated by Angie Freeman, chief human resources and environmental, social and governance officer at C.H. Robinson, the panel began by outlining some of the major challenges facing women in the industry, including supporting women at various stages of their careers, continuing to fight gender bias, and finding ways to instill in ever-younger generations of women the idea that there are no limits to what they can achieve in any industry. The panel of supply chain leaders included Cloe Guidry-Reed, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based supplier diversity management solutions firm Hire Ground; Jennifer Kilgore, human resources director for Augusta, Georgia-based RBW Logistics, and Maayan Nissan, director and head of global supply chain at Arizona-based Align Technology. They all agreed that one of the keys to attracting and retaining top female talent depends largely on developing role models at all levels of the supply chain profession. “You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Guidry-Reed, noting that strong role models help to both inspire and develop future female leaders in an organization. Among the panel’s advice for creating a more inclusive workplace that can help move women forward: creating mentorship and sponsorship programs within your organization; helping establish relationships, networks, and support systems for women at all points along their careers; developing programs that identify and invest in high-performing women with the capacity to lead; treating leadership as a tangible skill that can be developed and not something that is necessarily innate; highlighting senior women leaders in your organization as a way to appeal to younger generations and potential employees; and clearly charting the path to leadership within your organization. CSCMP EDGE 2021 takes place in Atlanta September 19-22.
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
dcvelocity.com

From controlling cost to ensuring supply: inbound supply chain’s focus shifts, says research report

Tightening supply and capacity constraints are rearranging companies’ priorities for their inbound supply chain operations, according to a research report released today at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE conference. While controlling costs still remains important to most sourcing and inbound logistics organizations, their top priority is...
CarBuzz.com

Major US Chipmaker Will Double Chip Production This Year

Hyundai said well over a month ago that the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is unlikely to get worse than it is right now. But although the Korean automaker seems more positive than most about the issue, Mercedes said days ago that the shortage is likely to continue into 2023. Although...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cofounder Has Another Billion-Dollar Idea

It's fair to say Tesla has revolutionized the electric car industry. The Model 3 is bringing EVs to the masses, the Model S Plaid is setting new standards for electric car performance, and Tesla is constantly improving its battery technology. But while EVs are helping lower global emissions, there are concerns about emissions generated from battery production.
