CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

American Samoa reports first case of COVID-19

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kiRGo_0bzvRS6700

The American Samoa reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The territory’s Department of Health confirmed the positive case among 43 travelers who were quarantined at a hotel, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the American Samoa’s Department Homeland Security.

The traveler was asymptomatic when tested, and continued to be monitored. The individual was fully vaccinated.

The person was transported to an isolation facility at the Department of Health’s Alternative Care Facility.

American Samoa remains in code blue, which means there is minimal social disruption to society, like quarantine and isolation measures.

However, all flights have been suspended until further notice.

“The discovery of this positive case during quarantine highlights the importance of why our process is crucial to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” American Samoan Gov. Lemanu Mauga said in the statement.

“It further highlights the importance of maintaining our current quarantine protocols,” he continued.

The territory requires travelers to quarantine for 10 days upon returning from travel.

In August, the American Samoa required travelers to be fully vaccinated as a condition for entry.

Last year, there were a few positive cases associated with a cargo ship that docked in the territory, The Associated Press reported. However, the crew never left the vessel and officials didn’t include those infections in their coronavirus count.

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Chile continues to report decrease in COVID-19 cases

Chile Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, reported today that there were 449 new cases of COVID-19. This out of 56,394 tests performed in the last 24 hours. At the national level, the difference of new confirmed cases is -5% and -29% for the comparison of 7 and 14 days, respectively. There are 12 regions that have decreased their new cases in the last 7 days and 13 in the last 14.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

American Samoa, one of the last places without coronavirus, has first infection

American Samoa reported its first coronavirus case, 18 months into the pandemic, after a traveler tested positive after flying to the U.S. territory from Hawaii. The positive case was discovered during a quarantine period required upon arrival in American Samoa. The traveler was fully vaccinated, according to a news release published Friday by American Samoa’s Department of Homeland Security, and the positive result was confirmed by the Health Department Thursday. Officials say the individual tested negative before traveling. The traveler was asymptomatic when tested, according to the news release, and will continue to be monitored.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,489 New Cases, 32 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,489 new coronavirus cases and 32 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,397,755 cases and 29,030 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,553 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 633 in ICUs. The state says 12,628,716 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,168,068 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Samoa#Covid 19#Samoan#The Associated Press
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Over 500 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases. There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. The age groups of the newly reported cases follow: Age Group Cases 00-04 2405-12 5613-18 34 19-24 43 25-49 189 50-64 69 65+ 50 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than 2,500 hospitalized as state approaches 29,000 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,394 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,715 cases per day, up 9% from a week ago, and up 88% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.39 million infections statewide. The southeast health care region that includes Philadelphia and its “collar” counties, including ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reuters

CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said she recommended booster shots for at-risk adult workers to protect essential workers and minority communities despite the agency’s advisory committee voting against the measure. The U.S. government is rolling out boosters starting with third...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Hill

The Hill

344K+
Followers
38K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy