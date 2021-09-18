American Samoa reports first case of COVID-19

The American Samoa reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The territory’s Department of Health confirmed the positive case among 43 travelers who were quarantined at a hotel, according to a statement posted to Facebook by the American Samoa’s Department Homeland Security.

The traveler was asymptomatic when tested, and continued to be monitored. The individual was fully vaccinated.

The person was transported to an isolation facility at the Department of Health’s Alternative Care Facility.

American Samoa remains in code blue, which means there is minimal social disruption to society, like quarantine and isolation measures.

However, all flights have been suspended until further notice.

“The discovery of this positive case during quarantine highlights the importance of why our process is crucial to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” American Samoan Gov. Lemanu Mauga said in the statement.

“It further highlights the importance of maintaining our current quarantine protocols,” he continued.

The territory requires travelers to quarantine for 10 days upon returning from travel.

In August, the American Samoa required travelers to be fully vaccinated as a condition for entry.

Last year, there were a few positive cases associated with a cargo ship that docked in the territory, The Associated Press reported. However, the crew never left the vessel and officials didn’t include those infections in their coronavirus count.