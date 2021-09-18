Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 11:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches with waves of 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.