Volleyball Sweeps St. Francis Brooklyn
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham volleyball offense was firing on all cylinders in a three-set sweep of St. Francis Brooklyn to kick off the 18th Rose Hill Classic, serving up 46 kills at a season-high .366 clip, with just two errors in attack by the four leading Rams on offense, plus a season-high eight aces. With the win, Fordham improves to 3-7 overall, while the Terriers fall to 3-10. "I'm glad we were able to get the freshmen involved." Head coach Ian Choi said, "They've been a part of this team and have worked just as hard, if not harder. Stellar offensive performance tonight by the entire team. We're hoping it'll transfer to tomorrow against a tough Providence team."fordhamsports.com
