Volleyball Sweeps St. Francis Brooklyn

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad made a statement Tuesday night in Panora as they knocked off Panorama in straight sets. The Trojans won their sets 25-23, 25-18, and 26-24. Danika Park led the team in kills with ten. Kendall Krichau was second on the team in kills with six, while Jayden Tibben and Olivia Anthony each had five. The Adreons, Leah and Adi, both had great performances. Leah led the team in digs with ten while Adi had a whopping 30 assists in the victory. The win puts Pleasantville above .500 for the first time this season with a record of 5-4. This win is also the Trojans’ second win in West Central Conference play, putting their record at 2-2.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO