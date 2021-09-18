Austin Bruins blast past Titans for third consecutive victory
BLAINE — Carson Riddle is on a tear. And, just as Austin Bruins coach Steve Howard hoped would happen, the team has gone as its captain has gone. Riddle scored a goal and added two assists on Friday, and Niko Goich stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in his debut in goal for the Bruins, as Austin dominated the New Jersey Titans from start to finish in a 4-1 North American Hockey League victory on Friday.www.postbulletin.com
Comments / 0