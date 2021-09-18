Austin Bruins blast past Titans for third consecutive victory

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins open up their regular season Friday night. One athlete is excited for the possibilities this year could bring. "It's cool to see all these guys from different places. Like we've got guys from Slovakia, Quebec, all around the states here. It's cool to see everyone clicking so fast and how much everyone likes each other too. So it's a fun group to be part of right now," says left wing Carson Riddle.

