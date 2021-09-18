Hundred Days Opens at the Aurora Fox

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundred Days, which receives its regional premiere at the Aurora Fox on Friday, September 17, and runs until October 10, is a vivid musical memoir by real-life couple Shaun and Abigail Bergson with Sarah Gancher about how the two met and fell in love at first sight. But though this isn’t one of those mournful terminal illness narratives, the shadows gather when Sean learns that his time on earth, and with Abigail, may be limited to the hundred days of the title. The story of love and death’s inevitability is told with a folk-punk score that mixes touching ballads and raucous, pounding sing-outs.

