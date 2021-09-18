CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple and Google reportedly remove opposition election app from Russian app stores

By David Lumb
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple and Google have reportedly pulled a vote-assisting smartphone app from Russian app stores ahead of the country’s parliamentary election, according to Reuters. The ‘Smart Voting’ app was created by supporters of Alexei Navalny, imprisoned critic of the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin. Those supporters intended to use the mobile app to coordinate a tactical voting campaign to oppose the United Russia party, which is favored to win.

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Apple and Google remove Navalny voting app under Russian government pressure

Apple and Google have removed jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s voting app from the iOS and Android stores under pressure from the government. The New York Times reports that the removal followed threats to criminally prosecute company employees within Russia. A spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin told reporters...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
The Independent

One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones

The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted. The main holdout is Apple which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard. iPhones come with the company's own Lightning charging port, though the newest models come with cables that can be plugged into a USB-C socket. The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

EU wants to adopt a common charger for all smartphones to cut e-waste

Smartphone makers could be forced to adopt the same type of USB charging port under new rules proposed by the European Commission which could have implications globally. Legislation is being put forward to establish a common charging standard using USB-C in a bid to reduce e-waste and improve consumer convenience.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stores#Smartphone App#Russian#Reuters#The Smart Voting#United Russia Party#Chinese#Navalny S Team#Iphone#Mobile Editor
Apple Insider

Russian opposition leader slams Apple for acting as Putin "accomplice"

Imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny says Apple and Google acted as accomplices of Russian president Putin when they gave in to demands and removed a voting app ahead of the country's elections. Both Apple and Google removed the app "Smart Voting" from their App Stores hours ahead of the Russian...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google is bringing Android closer to the Linux kernel

Google has shared more details about how it aims to bring the Android kernel a lot closer to the mainline Linux kernel with the impending release of Android 12. The news came courtesy of a presentation at the Linux Plumbers Conference by Google’s software engineer Todd Kjos. Commenting on the...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Disabled people can now use Android phones with face gestures

Using a raised eyebrow or smile, people with speech or physical disabilities can now operate their Android-powered smartphones hands-free, Google said Thursday. Two new tools put machine learning and front-facing cameras on smartphones to work detecting face and eye movements. Users can scan their phone screen and select a task by smiling, raising eyebrows, opening their mouth, or looking to the left, right or up. "To make Android more accessible for everyone, we're launching new tools that make it easier to control your phone and communicate using facial gestures," Google said.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple releases emergency iOS and macOS security patch - so update now

Apple has patched a zero-day arbitrary code execution (ACE) vulnerability in iOS and macOS devices that was being exploited in the wild to run code with kernel privileges on compromised devices. The vulnerability (tracked as CVE-2021-30869) reportedly affected iPhones and Macs powered by older iOS and macOS versions. "Apple is...
TECHNOLOGY
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Best DDoS protection of 2021

In October 2016 DNS provider Dyn was hit by a major DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack by an army of IoT devices which had been hacked specially for the purpose. Over 14,000 domains using Dyn's services were overwhlemed and became unreachable including big names like Amazon, HBO, and PayPal.
TECHNOLOGY
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

