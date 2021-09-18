Jury convicts again in 2007 fatal Luxor bombing in Las Vegas

A new trial in a fatal bombing case that terrified Las Vegas in 2007 has reached the same verdict: guilty.

A jury on Friday convicted Omar Rueda-Denvers, 45, of murder, attempted murder and other charges for conspiring to build a pipe bomb that exploded at the Luxor casino parking garage and killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Prosecutors say he was trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend out of jealousy.

The explosion briefly sparked fears of a terrorist attack. Caren Chali, the mother of Rueda-Denvers’ child, was with Antonio at the time of the attack but wasn’t injured.

A new trial was granted in 2019 because Rueda-Denvers had not been able to cross-examine his co-defendant, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera. The pair were previously sentenced to life in prison.

Rueda-Denvers’ defense attorney, Christopher Oram, said his client will appeal the verdict, calling Duarte-Herrera a “weirdo” with a history of bomb-making.

The retrial had been delayed earlier this year after a juror tested positive for COVID-19.