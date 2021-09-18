CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Second-half surge pushes undefeated Highlands past winless Mars

By William Whalen
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlands rolled into conference play Friday night undefeated, but some in the football world felt the Golden Rams hadn’t been challenged and had a soft 3-0 record. The Golden Rams accepted that challenge and raised a few eyebrows as well. Backed by two second-half touchdown passes and a swarming defense, Highlands defeated Mars, 22-7, in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference matchup at the Mars Athletic Complex.

