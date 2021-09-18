Second-half surge pushes undefeated Highlands past winless Mars
Highlands rolled into conference play Friday night undefeated, but some in the football world felt the Golden Rams hadn’t been challenged and had a soft 3-0 record. The Golden Rams accepted that challenge and raised a few eyebrows as well. Backed by two second-half touchdown passes and a swarming defense, Highlands defeated Mars, 22-7, in a WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference matchup at the Mars Athletic Complex.tribhssn.triblive.com
Comments / 0