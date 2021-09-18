FFXIV Endwalker Job Changes and Adjustments Will Build on 5.0 Changes

This past Friday, Square Enix hosted the 66th Final Fantasy Live Letter, covering all things Endwalker combat. A good portion of the seven~ish hour stream was dedicated to the all-important job adjustments, including big changes to Summoner mechanics, the addition of single target buffs for healers, and more. I’m personally pretty stoked about the decision to make the Dragoon’s Blood of the Dragon a trait. No longer do I have to keep remembering to fire that off. (I can’t tell you what Mike’s excited about. Honestly. Based on his reaction to the Job action trailer, I’m gonna say all of it?) Of course, there are plenty of new additions. It wouldn’t really be an expansion without it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO