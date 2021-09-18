CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

FFXIV Endwalker Job Changes and Adjustments Will Build on 5.0 Changes

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live Part LXVI kicked off with talk about jobs. Namely, what will be different. Naoki Yoshida noted that the team felt it was at a good and stable place following Shadowbringers, so FFXIV job changes will “build upon 5.0 adjustments.” Most notably, more actions will be added and recast times will change. Following those details, a trailer showing existing jobs in Endwalker appeared.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Actions Trailer

Square Enix has shareda new Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker job actions trailer, showing off the various abilities for the various in-game classes in the expansion. Here’s the new Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker job actions trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the new expansion:. Prepare for Endwalker, the highly-anticipated fourth expansion pack...
VIDEO GAMES
wnin.org

Changing Work, Changing Workers

Companies rethink the need to even have offices, or how to redesign places of work. The traditional work shift - 9-5, 5 days a week – is losing relevance. Many companies are adopting the remote work models, spawned by the pandemic, as their new normal. Does the nation need new policies of Guaranteed Basic Income, (UBI) or a drastic rethinking of the social safety nets?
ECONOMY
Siliconera

FFXIV Endwalker Reaper and Sage Gameplay Detailed

Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming expansion, Endwalker, will introduce two new jobs for FFXIV players to take on: Reaper and Sage. The September 18, 2021 Letter from the Producer Live Part LXVI stream event revealed more details about how those jobs will actually play. Producer Naoki Yoshida was on hand to help explain some key concepts and abilities behind the jobs, based on an in-development build of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
Siliconera

FFXIV Endwalker Theme Vinyl Will Launch Ahead of Expansion

In response to fans’ pleas, Soken has announced on his Twitter that Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker main theme as a single. It will be available both digitally and physically, with the physical copy in the form of a vinyl record. The 7-inch FFXIV: Endwalker single is $27.99 from the Square Enix online shop and has a November 17, 2021 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV Reveals 20 Minute Long Endwalker Job Actions Trailer

During today’s FFXIV Letter From the Producer LIVE Part LXVI, Yoshi P and crew revealed a new 20-minute long Endwalker job actions trailer. With Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion coming later this year, the trailer in question shows each and every job in the game (as well as those coming soon) and includes brand new actions. Of note, Summoner finally has some true summons and Sage has some rather up close moves which were a bit surprising, to say the least. Check below the break for the trailer as well as a bit more info on what’s inside.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFXIV Reaper and Sage Acrylic Job Stand Pre-orders Open

At the end of the Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live LXVI, new merchandise featuring two of Endwalker‘s new jobs showed up. Square Enix opened FFXIV Reaper and Sage job acrylic stand pre-orders. The decorations will appear in February 2022. Each one will be $16.99. Each one of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffxiv#Tank
windowscentral.com

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Endwalker: All the major Job class changes for the new expansion thus far

The emergence of a brand new expansion to an MMORPG is always an exciting time, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is no exception. In addition to new locations to visit, mounts to collect, and new FFXIV races to play as, there will also be core gameplay changes for the player Jobs. These changes can dramatically alter a Job's gameplay in ways that may make you love your favorite class role even more or convince you to play other Jobs that you haven't tried before.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker’s Meaty New Trailer Details Various Job Changes and Improvements

Final Fantasy 14 has an excellent track record when it comes to expansions, with each new major addition to the game bringing with its tons of new gameplay and story content to keep players busy for dozens more hours, if not hundreds. The upcoming Endwalker expansion is looking like it’s going to be the biggest of them all, and in a meaty new video, Square Enix explains some of the biggest changes being made to the various Jobs in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

FFXIV Reaper And Sage Job Actions Revealed

FFXIV's seven-hour long Letter from the Producer revealed more information about Endwalker's two new jobs--Reaper and Sage. You can check out the Reaper and Sage segments in the Job Action video attached below to get a sense of what the rotations and designs feel like. Other jobs' Endwalker upgrades and tweaks are also included in the same video, if you'd like to check out how your main has changed or stayed the same.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Jobs
PCGamesN

FFXIV’s gathering jobs are changing to reel in inventory bloat

Your Final Fantasy XIV inventory is full. Chocobo saddlebags? Full. Armoury chest? Full. Retainer inventories? Full. There’s no escaping it. Once you’ve played FFXIV long enough, every inventory option you’ve got will be stuffed to bursting. The devs are making some changes to help address that for Endwalker, so say goodbye to a whole lot of HQ item types.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter Covered Lots Of Exciting Job Adjustments And Quality Of Life Changes

This past Friday, Square Enix hosted the 66th Final Fantasy Live Letter, covering all things Endwalker combat. A good portion of the seven~ish hour stream was dedicated to the all-important job adjustments, including big changes to Summoner mechanics, the addition of single target buffs for healers, and more. I’m personally pretty stoked about the decision to make the Dragoon’s Blood of the Dragon a trait. No longer do I have to keep remembering to fire that off. (I can’t tell you what Mike’s excited about. Honestly. Based on his reaction to the Job action trailer, I’m gonna say all of it?) Of course, there are plenty of new additions. It wouldn’t really be an expansion without it.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut Offers Stronger Bonds

Death Stranding hits different in a pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, many found themselves in lockdown situations. You sat at home in “bunkers” of your own making, relying far more on deliveries than ever before. Even now, traveling might not be a possibility, you might be on a first-name basis with a regular delivery person. Now Death Stranding Director’s Cut is on its way to the PS5 and makes the original game less cumbersome to play, more appealing to return to, and prettier than before.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ‘issue occurred while communicating with the game servers’ error explained

All Diablo 2: Resurrected fans want is a trip down memory lane. But there are thunderstorms in the forecast. The D2R launch has been marred with server problems, game creation issues, and temporary deletion of characters. And players who try to hop into a lobby are being met with an error claiming an “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While players are also asked to check their internet connection, there’s little you can do to solve the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Triangle Strategy Release Date Falls in March 2022

Square Enix’s Project Triangle Strategy made an appearance during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. Except this time, it was just called Triangle Strategy and was given a March 4, 2022 release date. Pre-orders are open, and details about some of the changes made based on demo feedback appeared. There will also be a Triangle Strategy Limited Edition with Steelbook case, cards, and dice.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Valve Opens Up New FAQ Page for the Steam Deck

Valve has opened up a new FAQ website dedicated to answering some important community questions regarding the Steam Deck’s features and capabilities. Notably, Valve also revealed that consumers will not be able to change the model of their Steam Deck once ordered. They must cancel the order and reserve it again to change the model.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy