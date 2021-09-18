FFXIV Endwalker Job Changes and Adjustments Will Build on 5.0 Changes
The Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live Part LXVI kicked off with talk about jobs. Namely, what will be different. Naoki Yoshida noted that the team felt it was at a good and stable place following Shadowbringers, so FFXIV job changes will "build upon 5.0 adjustments." Most notably, more actions will be added and recast times will change. Following those details, a trailer showing existing jobs in Endwalker appeared.
