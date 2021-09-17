CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football QB1 Primer: Week 2 (2021)

By Matt Barbato
fantasypros.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love the first week of the NFL season because it’s the week where we know the least. Nobody thought Tyrod Taylor would finish Week 1 as the QB11, while Aaron Rodgers would finish as the QB34!. Well, I kind of did! Taylor was my last streaming option listed, so...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
Fox News

Aaron Rodgers admits he '100%' considered retirement amid Packers drama

Aaron Rodgers admitted Sunday he "100%" considered retiring from the NFL amid the drama swirling around his relationship with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. Rodgers appeared in an interview with FOX’s Erin Andrews on the "FOX NFL Sunday" pregame show and talked about the offseason. The 2020 NFL MVP told Andrews he wasn’t intentionally trying to create drama in the offseason when the trade rumors were swirling but definitely believed a trade was possible.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
fantasypros.com

Players to Cut: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

The opening weekend of football is always exciting because every team has hope that this will be the year they win a Super Bowl. I think football offers more regular-season surprises than any other sport. There is always a team or two that people think will be in the playoffs that fizzle out, and there is always a team or two that nobody thinks will do anything and they have a great year and shock the NFL.
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Packers#American Football#Ecr#Lions#Lac#Browns#Texans#Den#Qb15#Jaguars
fantasypros.com

The Game Plan: Week 2 Edition (2021 Fantasy Football)

Have you ever watched the show “New Girl”? It’s absolutely one of my favorite shows of all time, and when I know I need a laugh, it’s one of the first options I’ll queue up. For those who haven’t seen this show – please fix that and go watch it – this intro might not make much sense. However, for those that have seen the show, you’ll love this intro as much as you love Tran.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Week 2 Start/Sit PLUS: Aaron Jones, Ja’Marr Chase, Ty’Son Williams (2021 Fantasy Football)

After months of hypothesizing, the experiment finally begins! While many believe the fantasy season is won during the draft, it’s only just begun. Whether your season started with a win or loss, let’s make your team better! We’ll look at six categories (described in detail in Week 1’s article). To ensure total transparency, I’ll also note how I fared last week at the bottom of each section. It looks like 33 hits and 10 misses from Week 1, but you be the judge. If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 3 (2021 Fantasy Football)

It feels like there have already been a lot of big injuries this year. There have been, but that’s also what we say every year. That’s just football. Importantly for us, there have been real impacts on some QB situations. Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that should keep him out for several weeks, meaning third-round rookie Davis Mills is the starter for Houston. Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Carson Wentz for the Colts are both question marks for next week, though I’m currently operating under the assumption that they’ll both play. Andy Dalton is also uncertain for next week, but it’s looking like the Bears might hand the reigns to Justin Fields.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 1 Target Analysis (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here is a review of targets, target share, slot share, and snap share for Week 1. Get a FREE 6-month upgrade with our special offer >>. Player Targets Target Share Slot Share (Pass Plays) Snap Share. DeAndre Hopkins 8 25.0% 14.3% 88%. A.J. Green 6 18.8% 6.3% 80%. Christian Kirk...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jared Goff struggles in loss to the Packers

It was a tough night for Goff and the Lions. The offense took a 17-14 lead into the half and failed to score in the second half. The veteran QB committed two costly turnovers in the second half and failed to move the ball. With his consistent rushing upside paired with the fact that the team will be down in games, Goff has top-20 upside and is rosterable in deeper fantasy leagues.
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s One Crazy Mac Jones Statistic After His First Two NFL Games

BOSTON (CBS) — Through just two games, Mac Jones has generated quite a bit of chatter during his brief NFL career. Some of the louder cries have been complaints that the rookie quarterback has been too conservative, settling for shorter throws instead of airing out some deep passes. While the validity of such criticism has varying levels of truth — he didn’t have to do much to help the Patriots blow out the Jets with ease last weekend — it has nevertheless created a narrative on the 15th overall pick. That story’s sure to change several different ways between now and January, of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy