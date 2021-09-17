Fantasy Football QB1 Primer: Week 2 (2021)

It feels like there have already been a lot of big injuries this year. There have been, but that’s also what we say every year. That’s just football. Importantly for us, there have been real impacts on some QB situations. Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that should keep him out for several weeks, meaning third-round rookie Davis Mills is the starter for Houston. Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and Carson Wentz for the Colts are both question marks for next week, though I’m currently operating under the assumption that they’ll both play. Andy Dalton is also uncertain for next week, but it’s looking like the Bears might hand the reigns to Justin Fields.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO