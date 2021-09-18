CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-HR third helps Twins 'set the tone' for 2022

MLB
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- The Twins couldn’t keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the park, but their bats still packed far too powerful of a punch for the Majors’ home run leader and young MVP hopeful to overcome. Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson and Miguel Sanó crushed back-to-back-to-back homers in the third inning as...

