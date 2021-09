ALBANY, N.Y. — A resilient Columbia field hockey team fended off UAlbany, 3-2, Sunday to remain undefeated on the season. Kelsey Farkas netted the game winner off a penalty stroke in the 45th minute and goalkeeper Alexa Conomikes made a season-high 11 saves in the win. The Lions (4-0) are off to their best start since 2008 when they started 5-0. Despite being outshot Columbia, 18-7, and the Great Danes (2-4) holding an 11-6 edge in corners, the Lions were capitalized on their scoring opportunities to take a pair of leads. UAlbany knotted things up twice, but each time Columbia came up with a response and held off a furious rally in the final seven minutes of regulation.

