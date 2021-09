KENDALLVILLE — It was a game that had so much hype coming in, and it delivered. The Class 4A No. 3 Lions (5-0, 3-0 NE8) looked like they were going to blow out East Noble on its home turf as it took a 32-12 lead into halftime. The Class 4A No. 6 Knights (3-1, 1-1) rallied with three straight scores in the second half to tie the game before Leo scored with 3:29 left.