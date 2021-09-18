Could Ravens OC Greg Roman be on hot seat?
There is already talk of hot seats around the NFL, and one name might be in a bit more danger of losing his job than most. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk released a list of coaches and executives he believes could find their jobs in danger at some point by the end of the season, and rated their danger level on a scale from one to ten. The highest rating — indicating the most danger — went to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.larrybrownsports.com
