CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could Ravens OC Greg Roman be on hot seat?

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is already talk of hot seats around the NFL, and one name might be in a bit more danger of losing his job than most. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk released a list of coaches and executives he believes could find their jobs in danger at some point by the end of the season, and rated their danger level on a scale from one to ten. The highest rating — indicating the most danger — went to Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Las Vegas Herald

News & Notes: Greg Roman Works Overtime With New Running Backs

The Ravens signed four running backs during the past week, dealing with a stunning series of injuries at the position. However, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is confident in the game plan being put together for Monday night's season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Latavius Murray and Trenton Cannon are the new running backs on the 53-man roster, while Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell were signed to the practice squad. It remains to be seen which new running backs will be active and to what extent they will be utilized. But Roman said they have gotten up to speed quickly, and he has been working overtime to help them.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

QB Lamar Jackson faced heavy pressure in Week 1. Ravens OC Greg Roman says offensive line’s ‘got to do a better job on the edge.’

Coming off a game in which the Ravens allowed the highest pressure rate in the NFL, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday there are things his offensive line must “clean up” heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Against the Raiders, quarterback Lamar Jackson was constantly under duress from Las Vegas’ pass rush. Jackson was pressured on 54.5% of his ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Pro Football Talk
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings safety signed by the Indianapolis Colts

Finding a good defensive back in today’s NFL can be a real challenge. The Minnesota Vikings invested heavily in theirs this offseason by signing three new starters and extending Harrison Smith for what will hopefully be the rest of his career. The Vikings have enjoyed the services of several talented...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy