CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Fans Divided Over "Sliding" Gameplay Leak

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite fans are divided over a new Season 8 leak. According to the leak, Epic Games are preparing to introduce a pretty major gameplay mechanic to the game. When this will happen, how exactly it will happen, and what its impact on the gameplay and meta will be, all remains to be seen. In fact, for all we know, nothing will come of any of it. Amidst this uncertainty, fans of the free-to-play battle royale game on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and mobile devices are divided.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8

At last, after weeks of waiting, a new Fortnite season is finally upon us. Chapter Two, season eight, also known as “Cubed,” kicks off today. The island has been overwhelmed with an army of relentless creatures and dozens of giant, purple, scaring-looking, glowing cubes. But, thankfully, like any new season, it’s not all doom and gloom.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Fortnite Season 8: Release Date, Leaks, Theme And More

Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale is in its final days! The season will end on Sunday, September 12, with a big live event. This event will serve both as an end of Season 7 and as an introduction to Season 8. Considering all the hype that’s surrounding the event, players are expecting it to be huge.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Mobile Games#Xbox Series X#Nintendo Switch#Xbox Series S#Leaker
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Madcap Skin Leak: New Outfit to Arrive in Store in Season 8

Fortnite Madcap Skin Leak has caught much attention over Twitter after several important skins have come to the surface via tweets of data miners. This leaked skin has been contemplated for a few days now, and the community of Fortnite can’t wait to see these skins live in-game. Epic Games is about to release the new Madcap skin in the game. According to yet another prominent Fortnite data miner and leaker, the skin will be out soon. The article speaks about the new leaked skin in Fortnite that might be added to Fortnite in season 8.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Major Fortnite Season 7 Event Spoilers Have Been Leaked

Fortnite Season 7 event is almost ready to go live! The big season-ending event is scheduled for Sunday, September 12. The event starts at 4 PM Eastern Time and it will be a unique experience for all Fortnite Battle Royale players. Epic Games has set the bar very high with live events, which is why players are expecting big things.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Leaks Indicate Another Venom Skin In The Works

Leaks have indicated Epic is planning to release another Venom skin, and ESTNN has the latest. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 is officially underway, and it offers perhaps one of the better Battle Passes in recent memory. Epic toned down the crossovers for this outing, focusing on original concepts such as fan-favorite Charlotte and cereal mascot—Fabio Sparklemane. It's a refreshing group of characters, but the main event of Season 8's Battle Pass brings Fortnite’s ongoing Marvel Comics collaboration back into the fold.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite fans think Siren Head is in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has seemingly teased a monster with a similar appearance to Siren Head, the popular (and creepy) internet creation that has appeared in various viral YouTube and TikTok videos. The brief appearance of a mechanical monster in the latest Fortnite trailer certainly shares a likeness with the fictional internet cryptid, but is this really Siren Head, or something else entirely?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Nintendo
cogconnected.com

Skull & Bones Gameplay Info Has Just Been Leaked

Skull & Bones Gameplay Details Were Leaked by Known Tipster. Skull & Bones was first announced at E3 2017, and was originally scheduled for a 2018 official launch. However, just this May, Ubisoft confirmed that the game will be out by the next fiscal year, beginning in April of 2022. Thankfully for those who have been waiting for more information regarding the game, a known gaming industry tipster has revealed some details about Skull & Bones’ gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite Season 8 Leaks Reveal Possible Unvaulting Of Flint Knock & Combat Shotgun Based On Player Votes

Shockwave Launcher, Flint Knock and Combat Shotgun are amongst potential choices in Fortnite Season 8 Fund Machine unvaulting. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 8 has been in the hands of players for just over 12 hours now. Epic Games dubbed this season "Cubed" and promptly shook the game to its core with an invasion of purple Cubes. The fallout from Operation: Sky Fire changed the Season 8 landscape significantly, bringing back Slip Streams and introducing brand new "Sideways" areas of the map, where chaos lurks at every turn.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Skull and Bones Ship, World, Gameplay Details Possibly Leak, Development in a “Decent Spot”

It’s time again to ask the evergreen question – what the heck is going on with Skull and Bones? We recently heard reports that Ubisoft’s pirate game was still directionless, despite over $120 million already being sunk into it, but now a reliable insider has stepped in to share some slightly more hopeful details. According to Tom Henderson, Skull and Bones isn’t going to arrive any time soon, but development is in a “decent spot,” with naval combat shaping up well. Henderson also shares a number of gameplay details, such as the game having several tiers of ships, limited third-person on-foot sections, and a large open-world inspired by the Indian Ocean and Madagascar. You can check out Henderson’s tweetstorm, below.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Rumor: Leaked Skull and Bones Gameplay Details Reveal Ship Blueprints, Progression, and Exploration

A new alleged leak for the upcoming pirate simulator Skull and Bones reveals some of the game’s key gameplay details, including the game’s various ship sizes and categories, as well as gameplay progression and how exploration will work. Skull and Bones, which has been in development under Ubisoft’s Singapore studio, has had a long and troubled development cycle mired by leadership oustings, mismanagement, and complete design overhauls, just to name a few. However, the leak reports that the game is in “a decent spot” with playable combat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Could Transform the Map If True

A new Fortnite leak is making the rounds as it has big implications for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, Mang0e, who relayed word that weather has been added to the game, or more specifically, to the game's files. To this end, the leaker notes the files indicate dynamic fog that can randomly appear during gameplay and spawn and different intervals and timings. And before you write this off as an exclusive to creative mode, Mang0e notes that Epic Games "seems to be" experimenting with the feature in competitive as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

New leak claims Fortnite is adding another Warzone feature

Some new leaks have emerged which suggest that Epic Games will be adding the sliding mechanic from Call of Duty: Warzone to Fortnite in a future update. Battle Royale titles are highly competitive, and fans often call for these games to take inspiration from each other. Apex Legends players want Warzone’s matchmaking, and Warzone fans want Halo: Infinite’s Battle Pass system.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Fortnite x Balenciaga Collaboration Leaks In Season 8

Recent Fortnite leaks in Season 8 revealed a collaboration with Spanish fashion brand Balenciaga. Fortnite Battle Royale’s latest crossover has revealed itself via several leakers on Twitter. The iconic video game will feature in-game skins and cosmetics themed to luxury fashion line — Balenciaga. Epic Games has not acknowledged the leaked collaboration yet. Still, several of the community’s members have discovered four different character outfits in the game files, which all but confirm the planned Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy