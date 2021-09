Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI groundout in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Rangers. Typically known for his arcing, titanic blasts, Stanton's home run Tuesday was a highlight-worthy one mostly for the speed in which it left the yard rather than its distance. According to Statcast, Stanton's 415-foot line-drive blast to left field was clocked at 118.5 miles per hour off the bat, making it the third-hardest-hit home run of 2021. Per the Associated Press, Stanton now has 10 home runs with exit velocities exceeding 118 mph since Statcast began tracking those speeds in 2015; all other MLB hitters have combined for 10 such long balls.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO