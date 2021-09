BRISTOL, Tenn. -- With cars bouncing off each other like pinballs through two laps of overtime, AJ Allmendinger took his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet three-wide to the bottom, passed Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric on the final lap and won the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.The victory gave Allmendinger the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season championship by 10 points over Cindric, who held the race lead when the 10th and final caution flag flew on Lap 297 of 300 after Allgaier turned JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer in Turn 1.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO