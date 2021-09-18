CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess Residents Can Get Up to 30 Recycle Containers For Events

If you are planning an event there are a few things you might want to think about, one of which is "What are you going to do with all of those recyclable's?" This might sound random, but there is a way for you to get free containers that you can use to collect those recyclables, even get the clear garbage bags. Ok, you will need to pay a deposit, which is refundable if you bring them back and you only get two clear garbage bags per container, but think about it. If you use these collectors, it will help you clean up from the event.

