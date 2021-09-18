10 small school Diamond Performers that caught the eye of the Hula Bowl scouts

We love small school football at NFL Draft Diamonds, and that is what will make the Hula Bowl in 2022 a fun experience. Every year tons of small schoolers rise up to get a shot at the next level. We at NFL Draft Diamonds are excited to work with the Hula Bowl in 2022, and we wanted to focus on 10 small schoolers (FCS, D2, D3) players we felt had a great week of football. Let’s break down some sleepers.