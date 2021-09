The Dodgers head into the weekend just a game behind the Giants in the National League West, and they’ll head to Cincinnati looking to gain ground against the Reds. Jeff is joined by Jeff from Locked On Reds to talk about the keys matchups, interesting storylines, and predictions for the series. The Jeffs agree that the Reds lineup against Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, and Clayton Kershaw should give a solid advantage to the Dodgers.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO