CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Local doctors react to FDA panel’s decision on COVID-19 booster shots

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPNcV_0bzvHYBD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should everyone 16 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot?

The answer is no, according to members of the FDA’s advisory committee.

Friday, the panel voted against giving Pfizer’s booster shots to most people, agreeing to give them only to those 65 and older as well as those at risk for severe illness.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld, one of the Mid-South’s top infectious disease experts, said it’s important to note that there is some evidence immunity from the vaccine dwindles over time.

But he said there’s not enough evidence to show if a third shot would be safe and effective for the younger population.

“The data out there, though accumulating in favor of doing some boosting, did not quite stretch to the safety of the younger age group. That was really a problem for some of the members of the panel, so they said no,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

He agrees more research must be done before a booster is offered to the younger population.

“What is ok for a 72-year-old and retired military officer is not the same as what is best for a 16-year-old high school football player,” he said.

Data from the CDC shows more than 2 million Americans have already taken a COVID booster shot.

Dr. Threlkeld said many of those likely didn’t qualify for the recommendations.

“It should have never been, hey, we’re starting a third shot for everyone next month. That never should have been the message,” he said. “Unfortunately, it became the message, and it confuses people because that was not the message of the scientists that study this thing.”

The panel’s recommendation will now go to the FDA, which isn’t required to follow the advisory committee’s vote.

The FDA will have the final say on whether an emergency use authorization will be issued for the booster doses.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 35

Jacob Savage
7d ago

if the virus is learning to evade the vaccine a booster is pointless. it's not overpowering it, it's learning how to get passed it undetected. what did people think was going to happen with a vaccine that allows the virus to be contracted, transmitted, and for it to mutate? did people forget simple science?

Reply(25)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: NY governor ready to use reservists in shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching vaccine mandate for health care workers. Hochul, a Democrat, released a plan Saturday to address what she called preventable...
HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: NY teacher vaccine mandate temporarily blocked

NEW YORK -- New York City schools have been temporarily blocked from enforcing a vaccine mandate for its teachers and other workers by a federal appeals judge days before it was to take effect. The mandate for the the nation’s largest school system was set to go into effect Monday.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Third judge blocks Gov. Lee's mask opt out in schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A third federal judge has blocked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's order allowing families to opt out of school mask mandates. The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw late Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing legal battle over Lee's order launched by parents and advocates alarmed over the spike in coronavirus cases in Tennessee's schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
63K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy