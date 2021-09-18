CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh sinkhole bus passenger sues PWSA

By TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YM4nt_0bzvHVX200

PITTSBURGH — The sole passenger on what has become known as the Downtown sinkhole bus filed a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Friday, alleging that the entity should have been aware of the potential danger there from previous flooding.

>>>RELATED COVERAGE: Why did the sinkhole happen in downtown Pittsburgh? Could it happen again?

Michelle Goodlow, of Washington, is suing the authority for negligence, according to our news partners at Trib Live. The complaint, filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, also names an unidentified private business, which would have owned a disconnected water line in the area, as a defendant.

The PWSA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

You can read more of this story on TribLive.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Café Momentum, a restaurant model that helps troubled youth, coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Eat. Drink. Change lives. That’s not just a slogan. Those words mean action at Café Momentum, a Dallas-based nonprofit restaurant that provides 12-month paid internships to young men and women exiting the juvenile justice system. They rotate through all aspects of the restaurant, focusing on life and social skills, coaching and development.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: As Arizona election 'audit' ends, new ones begin

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Donald Trump is coming to an embarrassing end in Arizona, but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere. The most recent is in Republican-controlled Texas,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Downtown Pittsburgh#Pwsa#Trib Live
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amtrak train derails in Montana

HAVRE, Mont. — A westbound Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed late Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told KIRO-TV that a total of five cars derailed near Joplin, Montana, and confirmed that the company is “working with local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers.”
MONTANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bonus checks bounce for 50 Florida teachers due to error

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce, officials said Friday. Disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Education. Officials said they're working to fix the problem.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy