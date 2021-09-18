Pittsburgh sinkhole bus passenger sues PWSA

PITTSBURGH — The sole passenger on what has become known as the Downtown sinkhole bus filed a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Friday, alleging that the entity should have been aware of the potential danger there from previous flooding.

Michelle Goodlow, of Washington, is suing the authority for negligence, according to our news partners at Trib Live. The complaint, filed in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, also names an unidentified private business, which would have owned a disconnected water line in the area, as a defendant.

The PWSA did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

