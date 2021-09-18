Boulder County cone zones for Sept. 19-24
30th Street and Colorado Avenue: There are right lane westbound lane closures on Colorado Avenue and on north and southbound roads on 30th Street. Near 33rd Street, traffic transitions to the west, with the southbound lane closed. Left turn lanes are maintained. Bikes merge with traffic. The northbound bus stop on 30th Street is closed. Work occurs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is expected to conclude Oct. 14.www.coloradohometownweekly.com
