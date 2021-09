Creighton has depth on its roster this fall, and its coaching staff intends to use it. That’s why the Jays had Keeley Davis swinging from the right side in wins over Illinois and UNO last Saturday — the junior excelled in her new role, too, recording a double-double against the Illini and picking up seven kills while hitting .429 against the Mavs.

CREIGHTON, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO