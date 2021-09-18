Yankees hit five home runs in win over Indians

BALTIMORE — Brett Gardner saved the Yankees from what would have been among their most crushing defeats of the season. Which is saying something. After reliever Chad Green, troubled by the long ball all season, gave up a two-out, two-run homer by Austin Hays in the eighth inning that put the Yankees behind by a run, Gardner’s two-run bloop single with one out in the ninth helped them take a 4-3 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday night in front of 10,402 at Camden Yards.

