MLB

Yankees hit five home runs in win over Indians

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Kluber rolled back the clock with six scoreless innings to best his former team as the Yankees defeated the Indians, 8-0, on Monday evening at Yankee Stadium. Joey Gallo went deep twice, while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered in support of Kluber, who faced Cleveland for the first time in his career. A two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, Kluber helped pitch the Indians to four postseason appearances over nine seasons in Cleveland, including a World Series.

