Donald Trump Blames 'Incompetent Generals' For Kabul Drone Strike
"Our country has never been so embarrassed or humiliated," Trump said.www.newsweek.com
😂 trump thinks his words has power as if he's still president. nobody listened to trump when he was president why would any country listen to him now?
Does tRump thinks he is still in Charge? He should refrain to comment, in my opinion He should stay out of this, Mr. Biden is a very capable of doing whatever there’s needed to do .
Trump is old news and is getting sickening to see in the news media. He needs to go on vacation and not come back.
