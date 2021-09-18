Class B football roundup: Logan Peck’s late touchdown gives Homer win over V-V-S

Lamond Boyd scored three rushing touchdowns as PSLA @ Fowler won its third game in a row, 36-15, over host Oswego on Friday. Amir Anderson got the Fowler scoring starting with a 40-yard pick-six in the first quarter before Boyd tallied his first touchdown with a four-yard run in the second. The Buccaneers cut the deficit to 16-8 by halftime when Brandyn Andaluz hooked up with Moreno Fenty on a 79-yard scoring bomb.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO