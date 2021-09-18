Class B football roundup: Logan Peck’s late touchdown gives Homer win over V-V-S
Logan Peck scored two touchdowns, including one in the fourth quarter that secured Homer’s 30-21 victory over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in a Class B contest. Peck’s 1-yard run and successful two-point conversion run gave Homer (2-0) a nine-point lead with just over one minute left to play in the game. He scored on an 84-yard kickoff return earlier in the game. Sam Sorenson and Will Dady also had touchdowns for the Trojans.www.syracuse.com
