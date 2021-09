The Braves took the field Saturday looking to continue their recent success against the lowly Marlins, with Charlie Morton on the mound. The game began inauspiciously for Morton and Atlanta, with three Miami hits with an xBA of under .430, including a bunt single. A pop up and a sac fly later, and there was a Marlin on first with Miami up 2-0 and two outs. Fortunately, a Lewis Diaz strikeout ended the frame there. On the offensive side, Ozzie led off the bottom of the first with a single on the first pitch. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to bring a run home. Eddy Alvarez crushed his first career home run in the second to extend the Miami lead to 3-0.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO