Craig swimmers mix things up in dual-meet victory over Parker

JANESVILLE

This was an intracity rivalry, a battle for bragging rights and a David-vs.-Goliath scenario all in one.

Mostly, though, Friday’s Big Eight Conference girls swimming dual meet between Craig and Parker was a lot of fun—and as close to normal as either team has seen in a while.

Craig, which fields a team of 44 swimmers, won nine of 11 events and scored a 113-57 victory at home over Parker, which had 13 swimmers in the pool Friday.

Craig coach Jen Punzel said she used swimmers in a lot of events they normally didn’t swim.

She had a lesson to teach her team with conference and WIAA competition right around the corner.

“Our goal tonight was to have all our (varsity) girls finish in the top five in every event because that’s how far the scoring goes. And we did that,” Punzel said. “It’s important for them to learn that every swim matters. You can win every event and still lose the meet. That’s just math.”

Living proof of that plan was Craig’s Kadence Woods.

After helping the Cougars open the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, she held off Amber Schoville by .08 seconds in the 50 freestyle, winning in 26.47 seconds.

Janesville Craig's Kadence Woods competes in the 200-yard medley relay during their crosstown dual girls swim meet against Janesville Parker on Friday. Anthony Wahl

After winning the sprint, Woods swam in the night’s longest race, the 500 freestyle, and finished second in 5:52.80, behind teammate Natalie Blank (5:48.35).

“Natalie is such a hard worker, and it paid off—this was four seconds better than her best time,” said Punzel, adding that 12 Craig swimmers achieved two-year personal bests Friday.

Woods said she hadn’t swum the 50 and 500 freestyle races in the same meet before.

“But I do swim in a lot of events,” she said.

“She’s like my jackknife—I can use her in anything,” Punzel said of Woods, who also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:45.53).

Craig also got four victories from Izzy Walter, who won the 100 freestyle (59.15) and 100 backstroke (1:22.22) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Dakota Reece also won four times for Craig, in both relays and the 200 individual medley (2:20.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.99), and Ally Donagan won the 200 freestyle (2:08.00) and 100 butterfly (1:05.31) and anchored the medley relay.

Parker’s standout performer was Tadyn McCann, who was part of the Vikings’ only two event victories.

She won the 100 backstroke in 1:05.23 and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:00.23) to close the meet.

Janesville Parker's Tadyn McCann competes in the 200-yard freestyle during their crosstown dual girls swim meet at Janesville Parker on Friday. Anthony Wahl

“My team gave me a good head start,” McCann said of the 400 freestyle relay, where she held off Donagan in the final leg.

McCann added that the 100 backstroke is her strongest event, and her time was “by far my best of the season.”

It was the first time Craig and Parker competed in the same pool since fall 2019. Last year’s fall season was pushed to an alternate season in the spring for some Big Eight Conference teams.

“I’ve been swimming with a lot of these girls (from both schools) since I was too young to remember,” McCann said.

“It’s so much fun to get the chance to compete again.”

JANESVILLE CRAIG 113,

JANESVILLE PARKER 57

200-yard medley relay—1, Craig (Izzy Walter, Dakota Reece, Kadence Woods, Ally Donagan), 1:50.80; 2, Craig (Savhanna Stecker, Natalie Blank, Maya Van Berkum, Katarina Dries), 2:08.15.

200 freestyle—1, Donagan, JC, 2:02.41; 2, Tadyn McCann, JP, 2:08.00; 3, Kendal Richard, 2:10.37.

200 individual medley—1, Reece, JC, 2:20.93; 2, Kyley Evens, JP, 2:28.78; 3, Natalie Blank, JC, 2:33.32.

50 freestyle—1, Woods, JC, :26.47; 2, Amber Schoville, JP, :26.55; 3, Stecker, JC, :27.99.

100 butterfly—1, Donagan, JC, 1:05.31; 2, Katie Leach, JP, 1:08.76l 3, Van Berkum, 1:13.91.

100 freestyle—1, Walter, JC, :59.15; 2, Richard, JC, 1:00.14; 3, Schoville, JP, 1:00.89.

500 freestyle—1, Blank, JC, 5:48.35; 2, Woods, JC, 5:52.80; 3, Arambula-Etchell, 6:13.49.

200 freestyle relay—1, Craig (Walter, Richard, Woods, Reece), 1:45.53; 2, Parker (Evans, McCann, Leach, Schoville), 1:46.84; 3, Craig (Van Berkum, Lilly Warren, Aria Clark, Claire Decker), 1:58.38.

100 backstroke—1, McCann, JP, 1:05.23; 2, Evans, JP, 1:09.92; 3, Walter, JC, 1:10.64.

100 breaststroke—1, Reece, JC, 1:11.99; 2, Annika Wargowske, JC, 1:24.45; 3, Van Berkum, JC, 1:24.85.

400 freestyle relay—1, Parker (Leach, Schoville, Evans, McCann), 4:00.23; 2, Craig (Katarina Dries, Richard, Blank, Donagan), 4:03.47; 3, Craig (Stecker, Warren, Wargowske, Clark), 4:29.24.