Win Byerley hit a 21-yard field goal in overtime Friday to lift Myers Park over Cardinal Gibbons, 16-13. Cardinal Gibbons, No. 1 in the News & Observer of Raleigh’s Sweet 16 poll, had a chance to send it to double overtime, but its field goal from the same length drifted wide right.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO