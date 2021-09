If the Yankees want to have a strong chance at the Wild Card, they probably have to sweep away this Rangers team. Of course, similar things could have been said about the recent series with Baltimore and Cleveland, and here we are. The Yankees did narrowly take the first game of the set, and they have the pitching advantage in the last two games of the series. Tonight, they’ll have Jordan Montgomery, whose latest start was predictably strong, and predictably squandered thanks to a sleep-walking offense. Hopefully he shuts out the Rangers, and the Yankees can manage at least a run or two off of opposing starter Dane Dunning.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO